Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,090,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $626,519,000 after buying an additional 402,220 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.43. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,152 shares of company stock valued at $136,281,661. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.