Advisor Resource Council Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after buying an additional 4,138,612 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.90. 26,980,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,034,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.