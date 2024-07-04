Advisor Resource Council Decreases Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,443 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,463. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

