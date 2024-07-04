Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Down 1.1%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46. 720,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 731,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Adventus Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADZN

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Adventus Mining Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.