Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.90. 26,980,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,678,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

