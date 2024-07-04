Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Trading Up 1%

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.86. 234,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 437,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Acrivon Therapeutics

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.