Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.57

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.76. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 153,772 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

