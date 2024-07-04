Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2,907.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001505 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001360 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

