Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.2 days.
Acciona Stock Performance
Shares of ACXIF opened at $119.71 on Thursday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71.
Acciona Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acciona
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.