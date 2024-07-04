Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in June

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.2 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of ACXIF opened at $119.71 on Thursday. Acciona has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

