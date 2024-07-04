Accel Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.00. The stock had a trading volume of 182,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,379. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $446.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.