Accel Wealth Management Sells 19,843 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 110,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,378. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

