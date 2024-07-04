Accel Wealth Management Purchases 2,039 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS ITA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.