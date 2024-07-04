Accel Wealth Management Has $4.93 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,646. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.