Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,966,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $72.66. 371,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,191. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

