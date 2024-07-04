Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.16

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as high as C$17.26. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.13, with a volume of 3,393 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.15.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.81 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.