Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 32,258 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

