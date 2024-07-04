abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Reduced by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SGOL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

