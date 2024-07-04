Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.27. 82,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 140,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
