Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.27. 82,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 140,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 889,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 485,798 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 257,516 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 508,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 131,836 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 474,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

