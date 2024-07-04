ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
ABM Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
ABM stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at ABM Industries
In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
