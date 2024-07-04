Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 10%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 302,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 143,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 22.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

