92,081 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,041,000. Texas Instruments makes up 5.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $198.94. 2,454,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,520,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.