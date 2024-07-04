7,924 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.94. 2,454,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,241. The company has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

