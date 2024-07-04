6,358 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.87. 4,682,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621,511. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.