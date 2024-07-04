388 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $110.39. 2,277,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

