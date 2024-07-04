379 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,963. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

