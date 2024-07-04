3,350 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.20. 408,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,319. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

