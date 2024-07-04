229 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.66. 302,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.