2,152 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.77 and a 1 year high of $120.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

