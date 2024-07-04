1,987 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 600,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,612. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

