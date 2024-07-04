18,990 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. 3,661,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.