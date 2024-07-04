1,813 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,111,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,384,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $115.40. 878,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

