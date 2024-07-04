1,513 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $141.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

