138 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,695. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $391.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.