13,257 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Block by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,889 shares of company stock worth $8,621,539. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.44. 2,837,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

