1,300 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,324,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,299,000 after buying an additional 346,925 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $386.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.15.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
