10,450 Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Purchased by American National Bank & Trust Co. VA

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,564 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

