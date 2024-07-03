ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0497 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $461,745.04 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00040470 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00033493 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013194 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
