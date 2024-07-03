ZClassic Price Tops $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $454,387.07 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

