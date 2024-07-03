Zacks Research Weighs in on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

ALNY opened at $247.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

