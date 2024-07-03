Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,900. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

