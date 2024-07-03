Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock remained flat at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.