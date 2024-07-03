Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 961 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 128,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

