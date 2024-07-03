Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,343 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $497.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

