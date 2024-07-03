XYO Achieves Market Cap of $89.05 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $89.05 million and $730,849.57 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,219.61 or 1.00088442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00077505 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00686719 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,080,160.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

