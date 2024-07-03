Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $142.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xylem by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Xylem by 15.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Xylem by 303.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Xylem by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

