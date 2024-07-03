XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 13.32% of XPEL worth $198,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. North bought 3,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. 355,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.72.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

