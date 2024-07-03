Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.25 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $391.73 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,635,911,744,526 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,637,951,093,885.997. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004605 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $2,285,193.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

