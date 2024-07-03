Wrapped HBAR Price Down 4% This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $1.61 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,400,287 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 280,620,592.7103793 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/."

