Wrapped CRO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $84.11 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $84.11 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 939,099,389 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 940,277,451.0068538. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08966365 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,613,001.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

