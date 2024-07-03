Wolfe Research Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to “Outperform”

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,996,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,085,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 209,942 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $9,495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
